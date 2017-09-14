Menu
News>Bulletin Board

8 Fascinating Facts about Michael Faraday

Michael Faraday
Start Slideshow

Known as the “father of electrical engineering,” you probably know Michael Faraday is most famous for his contribution to the field of electromagnetism. His inventions include the first electric motor and the first electromagnetic generator. He also discovered the principles underlying electromagnetic induction and diamagnetism. You also probably know the unit of electrical capacitance is named the farad (symbol F) in his honor. But you may not know everything about Michael Faraday. Click through this photo gallery to find out eight fascinating facts about one of the greatest scientists of the 19th century.

Start Slideshow
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
L'Oreal Academy, Jakarta, Indonesia
Relighting L’Oreal Academy in Jakarta Puts Spotlight on Color Quality
Sep 13, 2017
Matt Nathanson performing at Lumileds celebration
Lumileds Celebrates Its Independence
Aug 25, 2017
Total solar eclipse
The Eclipse and Solar Energy
Aug 24, 2017
Bay Logistics changed its Spring Lake warehouse to LED
Logistics Firm Finds Lighting Boosts Efficiency
Aug 23, 2017