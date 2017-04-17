Menu
Several AD suppliers and distributors at the recent New Products Showcase: (Left-to-right) Dennis Gravette, Western Regional Manager, Arlington Industries; Mike Thompson, President, B.J. Electric Supplies Ltd.; David Borovsky, President, Bright Electric, Powered by Van Meter, Inc.; and Corey Collins, Sales, Arlington Industries/Agents West.

AD Electrical 2017 Spring Network Meeting Report

AD Electrical, Wayne, PA, hosted the 2017 AD Spring Network Meeting at the Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort from March 28th – March 30th. More than 220 attendees from 150 AD Independent Distributor companies from the US, Canada and Mexico attended this year’s event.

Throughout the meeting, AD members networked and shared best practices in their structured networks of non-competing member companies, led by trained volunteer member facilitators.  AD Networks are filled with smart and successful entrepreneurs who are ready to share their ideas for growth. 

The highlights included a New Products Showcase that was exclusive to AD’s Silver Supplier Partners who shared with our members the latest products and solutions on the market, as well as an update at lunch from AD’s Chairman and CEO, Bill Weisberg.  “E-commerce, people development services, channel convergence, and procurement services will help position you for growth,” said Bill Weisberg during his address.

 

