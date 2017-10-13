AD Electrical Recognizes Top Members and Suppliers at Annual Gathering

At its annual AD Electrical North American Meeting last month, wholesale buying/marketing group Affiliated Distributors, Wayne, PA, honored members and supplier partners during the Spirit of Independence Awards Banquet. The following companies received awards:
US Member of the Year, Performance – Over $10M: Eckart, LLC
Canadian Member of the Year, Performance – Over $10M: Electrimat Ltee
US Member of the Year, Performance – Under $10M: B&a
Register to view the full article
Register on Electrical Wholesaling and gain access to content including news, galleries, personnel announcements and much more.
0 comments
Hide comments