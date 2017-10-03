Menu
Hurricane Irma strikes Puerto Rico Photo by Jose Jimenez/Getty Images
News>Bulletin Board

AD Launches Disaster Relief Foundation

Administrative costs for the new 501(c)(3) foundation are covered by the Weisberg family so all donations go directly to the members and suppliers who need the help.

After hearing from its members over the years about uncertainties around how to help when disaster strikes a member or supplier’s territory, Affiliated Distributors (AD), Wayne, PA, last January decided to establish a new foundation to provide support. The distributor buying/marketing group had no idea how quickly the fund, introduced at the group's North American meeting last month, would be needed.

The AD Disaster Relief Foundation is a new 501(c)(3) entity that enables the AD

