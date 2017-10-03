AD Launches Disaster Relief Foundation

After hearing from its members over the years about uncertainties around how to help when disaster strikes a member or supplier’s territory, Affiliated Distributors (AD), Wayne, PA, last January decided to establish a new foundation to provide support. The distributor buying/marketing group had no idea how quickly the fund, introduced at the group's North American meeting last month, would be needed.

The AD Disaster Relief Foundation is a new 501(c)(3) entity that enables the AD