Border States Electric Agreement Takes Utility Drones Nationwide

Border States Electric, Fargo, ND, announced an agency agreement with drone-maker eSmart Systems under which Border States will provide eSmart Systems’ Thundercloud, Connected Drone and Connected Grid systems to customers in the 48 contiguous U.S. states. Both companies have been working on the technology for the utility and power generation industries for years.

Thundercloud is an end-to-end solution for infrastructure inspections, featuring the Connected Grid and Connected Dro