Buckles-Smith Hires Eight Interns

Buckles Smith, Santa Clara, CA,  is investing in its future with what seems to be an extensive internship program. The company recently announced that it had hired eight college students as part of its College Recruitment Program, which seeks to provide students with real-world work experience and an introduction to the electrical industry. Recruited from various universities, the interns come from diverse educational backgrounds – including those majoring in finance and business to computer science and psychology.

Buckles-Smith’s Human Resources department created a formal 10-week program with the goal to engage them in individual and group projects, professional and social networking activities, mentoring relationships, community service initiatives, and electrical industry exposure.

Each intern will work within a different department, including: Finance, Human Resources, Marketing, and Sales. With a formal internship program in place, Buckles-Smith received hundreds of applications and conducted several interviews before selecting and filling the eight Internship positions.

