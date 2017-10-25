Menu
Cooper Electric Fairfield staff
Cooper Electric's Fairfield staff with members of the International Longshoremen's Association
News>Bulletin Board

Cooper Electric Provides Generators to Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief

Cooper Electric’s Fairfield branch location partnered with the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) to provide generators to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria hit the island. Hurricane Maria brought death and destruction when it hit Puerto Rico on September 20th, and weeks later, much of the island was still without power, with massive food and water shortages. Cooper Electric, headquartered in Monroe, NJ, worked with ILA members to pick up the generators and package eve

Register to view the full article

Register on Electrical Wholesaling and gain access to content including news, galleries, personnel announcements and much more.

Become a member for free
TAGS: New Jersey
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Hein Electric promotion awards
Hein Electric Supply Customers Go Mobile with Awards Program
Oct 25, 2017
Beaver Stadium, Tenino, WA
School District Scores Home-Field Savings with LED Flood Lights
Oct 23, 2017
IMARK_230
IMARK Announces 2016-2017 Distinguished Performance Awards
Oct 23, 2017
Novinium 2017 interns
Novinium Celebrates 10 Years of Engineering Internships
Oct 16, 2017