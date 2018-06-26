Menu
Iowa Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg Courtesy of Crescent Electric Supply
Iowa Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg spoke to attendees at Crescent's Urbandale groundbreaking.
News>Bulletin Board

Crescent Breaks Ground on New Des Moines Area Branch

Crescent Electric Supply Co., based in East Dubuque, IL, broke ground this week on a new customer service and distribution center in Urbandale, Iowa. The building at 3501 111th St. will serve contractors, commercial, institutional and industrial customers throughout the greater Des Moines area. With 28,000 square feet as its starting point, this facility has the potential to expand to 130,000 sq ft as market conditions dictate, the company said in a release.

Register to view the full article

Register on Electrical Wholesaling and gain access to content including news, galleries, personnel announcements and much more.

Become a member for free
TAGS: Iowa
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Video still
Partnership on Solar Doghouses to Inspire Future Trade Workers
Jun 26, 2018
Bob Smith, IMARK Group
Smith of IMARK to Chair International Distributor Group
Jun 15, 2018
Independent Electric Supply website
Independent Electric Supply Launches Online Store
Jun 14, 2018
Priority Wire & Cable home page screenshot
Priority Wire & Cable Updates Website
Jun 13, 2018