Crescent Breaks Ground on New Des Moines Area Branch

Crescent Electric Supply Co., based in East Dubuque, IL, broke ground this week on a new customer service and distribution center in Urbandale, Iowa. The building at 3501 111th St. will serve contractors, commercial, institutional and industrial customers throughout the greater Des Moines area. With 28,000 square feet as its starting point, this facility has the potential to expand to 130,000 sq ft as market conditions dictate, the company said in a release.