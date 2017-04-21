Graybar Takes Stand on Point of Sale Data

Graybar, St. Louis, announced its support for NEMRA’s Point-of-Sale/Point-of-Transfer (POS/POT) standardization initiative in a statement released today by the National Electrical Manufacturers Representatives Association (NEMRA), Portsmouth, NH.
“We know that manufacturer representatives are an important element of the supply chain who can act as advocates for our suppliers,” Jeff Netherton, Graybar’s vice president of Product Management, said in the release
