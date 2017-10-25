Hein Electric Supply Customers Go Mobile with Awards Program

Hein Electric Supply Co., West Allis, WI, celebrated the completion of a six month “Choose Your Own Adventure” promotion that provided customers a chance to win some high-value prizes. The winner got to choose from three vehicles, each sponsored by a group of Hein Electric’s vendors:
- A SeaDoo watercraft sponsored by GE Lighting, Wiremold, Milwaukee Electric Tool and Intermatic
- A Skidoo snowmobile sponsored by Hubbell Lighting, Satco, Eaton Electrical
