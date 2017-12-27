Hein Electric Supply Employees Give Back to Community

During “Associate Giving Back Day,” Hein Electric Supply Co., West Allis, WI, spent a day at Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin. Associates worked together to sort through donated food that will be distributed to local pantries. Prior to their visit, they collected non-perishable food items, which resulted in over 102 lbs. donated.
