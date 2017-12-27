Menu
hein_electric_supply_volunteers
News>Bulletin Board

Hein Electric Supply Employees Give Back to Community

Hein Electric Supply associates spent a day at local food pantries.

During “Associate Giving Back Day,” Hein Electric Supply Co., West Allis, WI,  spent a day at Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin. Associates worked together to sort through donated food that will be distributed to local pantries. Prior to their visit, they collected non-perishable food items, which resulted in over 102 lbs. donated.

Register to view the full article

Register on Electrical Wholesaling and gain access to content including news, galleries, personnel announcements and much more.

Become a member for free
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Renovated exterior lighting
Exterior Lighting Highlights Mixed-Use Renovation
Dec 27, 2017
Robroy_Christmas_1025
RobRoy Industries Steps Up for Families in Need
Dec 26, 2017
Zumtobel lighting in Oslo airport extension
Oslo Airport Extension Lighting Leads to Opportunity
Dec 13, 2017
Amazon_warehouse_system
Amazon's 5 Square Miles of Warehouses
Dec 12, 2017