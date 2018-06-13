Independent Electric Supply Launches Online Store

Independent Electric Supply, Somerville, MA, announced the roll-out of a new e-commerce website, with a cleaner design, improved functionality and enhanced content.

The five-location distributor serving Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island said it joined with leading manufacturers, buying/marketing group Affiliated Distributors and website developer Unilog to deliver a “best in class” business-to-business (B2B) e-store to keep customers informed about new products and services that will help to add value and cut labor costs through innovation.

In addition to being able to place orders online with account-specific pricing, “the new website will benefit our customers in many new and exciting ways, including: the ability to view account details like open orders, order history and account statement information,” said Bob Trolander, Independent Electric Supply’s VP of marketing and business development. “Customers will also be able to search our extensive product catalog and get real time price and availability along with up to date product details and specification sheets.”

To assist with the new website launch, Independent Electric Supply added Taylor Troy as digital marketing specialist. Troy has a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Graphic Design. In her new role, Troy will be responsible for the IES online presence, including the website, social media and all mobile marketing content. She will report to Trolander and work in the Somerville location.