Klein Tools Announces 2017 Electrician of the Year

Klein Tools, Lincolnshire, IL, last night announced the winner of its annual Electrician of the Year award. As the 2017 grand prize winner, Jimmy Ferris of Folsom, CA, a high-voltage substation electrician with the Sacramento Municipal Utility District, gets his pick from four iconic American destinations: Charlotte, NC; New York; Las Vegas; or Sturgis, SD. He will also receive a one-time order of $1,500 in premium-quality, professional-grade Klein Tools products. Ferris is also a journeyman