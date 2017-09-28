Menu
Jimmy Ferris, center, Klein Tools Electrician of the Year 2017
Jimmy Ferris, Klein Tools’ Electrician of the Year (center), received the award from Greg Palese, vice president of marketing at Klein Tools (left), and Barnaby, host of Klein Tools' Tradesman TV
Klein Tools Announces 2017 Electrician of the Year

California electrician, selected from hundreds of entries, gets to take a guest on vacation to one of four destinations.

Klein Tools, Lincolnshire, IL, last night announced the winner of its annual Electrician of the Year award. As the 2017 grand prize winner, Jimmy Ferris of Folsom, CA, a high-voltage substation electrician with the Sacramento Municipal Utility District, gets his pick from four iconic American destinations: Charlotte, NC; New York; Las Vegas; or Sturgis, SD. He will also receive a one-time order of $1,500 in premium-quality, professional-grade Klein Tools products. Ferris is also a journeyman

