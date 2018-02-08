Leff Electric Honors Current Powered by GE, Legrand and Satco

Winners of Leff Electric's Vendor of the Year Awards were Satco, Legrand and Current Powered by GE and their rep firms. Also in the winner's circle were some of Leff Electric's high-achieving employees.

Leff Electric, Cleveland, OH, recently conducted its second annual Leff Awards Ceremony the night before their AD Marketing Summit in which they awarded 3 Vendor of the Year Awards, in addition to handing out another 11 awards to Leff Employee teams and individuals.

Satco, represented by Hawkins Sales of Ohio, was the first recipient of the night for the Gold Vendor of the Year Award, which was awarded to the small vendor with the largest growth and offered the greatest support throughout the prior year. Represented by Fields Electrical Sales, Legrand won the Platinum Vendor of the Year Award, which was awarded to the medium-sized vendor showing both growth and offered the greatest support to Leff Electric’s sales, purchasing and marketing teams. Current Powered by GE and the Myriad Energy Solutions rep agency won the Diamond Vendor of the Year Award, which was awarded to the Top 10 Vendor who showed growth, provided strategic planning and offered the greatest support to Leff Electric’s sales, purchasing and marketing teams.

In addition to the vendor awards, Leff also recognized their employees with team awards such as the Specialty Sales Division and Branch of the Year Awards, as well as, a Supporting Cast Award given to the non-sales department who had offered the greatest support and had the biggest achievement in the past year. Top Performing Individuals were also recognized, which included Top and Rising Star Sales Awards for Specialty Sales, Branches and Outside Sales Representatives. A President’s Award was given out by President Dan Nitowsky, to the employee who had the greatest impact with the organization the previous year and the first Sanford Leff Lifetime Achievement Award was presented by Bruce Leff to a long-tenured employee who has had the greatest impact throughout their career at Leff Electric.

Leff Electric was ranked #91 on Electrical Wholesaling's 2017 Top 200 listing with $94.25 million in sales, 123 employees and eight branches.