Light Efficient Design Among Crain's Fast Fifty

Light Efficient Design, Cary, IL, manufacturer of LED lighting focused on HID retrofit solutions, was named to the Fast Fifty list published annually by Crain’s Chicago Business for the third consecutive year based on its annual revenue growth.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by Crain’s, a longstanding and respected business publication and to again join their distinguished Fast Fifty list,” said Light Efficient Design Founder and CEO Tim Taylor, in a release.

Taylor cited several factors that he believes contributed to Light Efficient Design’s ability to generate sustained growth, including a commitment to quality and innovation, and further highlighted the company’s focus on working with distributors.

“We are proud to work with some of the best distributors in the country,” he said. “Their expertise and commitment is inspiring as we work with them to provide the best retrofit solutions for their customers.”