Menu
News>Bulletin Board

Local Paper Profiles Mississippi’s Nesco

The Daily Journal tells how Nesco Electrical Distributors began and how Bob Gatlin came to own it.

We always like to see local newspapers that find the good stories to be told about electrical distributors in their towns. The Tupelo, MS, Daily Journal ran a profile recently on independent electrical distributor Nesco Electrical Distributors, also based in Tupelo. The article tells the story of how Clarence Lomenick launched the company in 1965, later run by his son Eddie, who sold to Bob Gatlin in 2005.

Quotes in

Register to view the full article

Register on Electrical Wholesaling and gain access to content including news, galleries, personnel announcements and much more.

Become a member for free
TAGS: Mississippi
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Mars Electric open house Mayfield Village, OH
Mars Electric Hosts 500 in Open House and Expo
Oct 04, 2017
Hurricane Irma strikes Puerto Rico
AD Launches Disaster Relief Foundation
Oct 03, 2017
Jimmy Ferris, center, Klein Tools Electrician of the Year 2017
Klein Tools Announces 2017 Electrician of the Year
Sep 29, 2017
Flamingo Las Vegas new lighting
Flamingo Las Vegas Renovation Includes Custom LED Lighting
Sep 26, 2017