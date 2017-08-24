Menu
Matt Nathanson performing at Lumileds celebration
Lumileds Celebrates Its Independence

The Lumileds crowd was treated to a surprise musical guest – singer/songwriter Matt Nathanson

Lumileds, San Jose, CA, gathered hundreds of employees and customers earlier this week for an evening event to celebrate the company’s history and its recent emergence as a stand-alone company. The company, which formerly comprised Royal Philips NV’s automotive lighting, LED components and display lighting businesses, was spun off by Philips when it sold a majority stake to Apollo Global Management, LLC, New York, for about $2 billion in a deal announced last December and completed in July.

At the gathering this week at the Montalvo Arts Center in Saratoga, CA, Lumileds CEO Mark Adams recognized the foundation that the team has built “with an over 100-year history of innovation, quality and deep expertise to make the world safer, better and more beautiful—with light,” said a company announcement.

The Lumileds crowd was treated to a surprise musical guest – singer/songwriter Matt Nathanson performed his platinum-selling song "Come On Get Higher" among others during a private performance.

Lumileds CEO Mark Adams addresses employees and customers at Montalvo Arts Center, August 22, 2017

