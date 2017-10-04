Menu
Mars Electric open house Mayfield Village, OH Photo: Mars Electric
News>Bulletin Board

Mars Electric Hosts 500 in Open House and Expo

Guests were treated to food, drinks, over $10,000 in prizes and entertainment while they toured Mars Electric’s newest location featuring 108,000 square feet of space.

Mars Electric, Cleveland, opened the doors on its new central warehouse and headquarters in Mayfield Village, OH, last month with a new product expo and hosted 500 contractors, product managers and maintenance personnel from all over northeast Ohio.

“We were so honored to show our customers and manuf

