Mars Electric Hosts 500 in Open House and Expo

Mars Electric, Cleveland, opened the doors on its new central warehouse and headquarters in Mayfield Village, OH, last month with a new product expo and hosted 500 contractors, product managers and maintenance personnel from all over northeast Ohio.
Guests were treated to food, drinks, over $10,000 in prizes and entertainment while they toured Mars Electric’s newest location featuring 108,000 square feet of space.
“We were so honored to show our customers and manuf
