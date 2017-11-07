New Light in Tokyo Art Museum

The Idemitsu Museum of Arts in Tokyo, Japan, exhibits the art collection that Sazo Idemitsu (1885-1981) gathered over the course of his 96-year life. This extensive collection of 15,000 works includes Japanese paintings and calligraphy, East Asian ceramics and select Western paintings.

When the museum opened in 1966, the late Idemitsu said, “A museum is an art piece created by the people, therefore, the presence of Japanese originality and beauty is essential. Its most important