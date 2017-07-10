New Lighting On Ice

The San Diego Ice Arena, a private skating rink that serves the city as a local rink for public skating, private parties, hockey leagues and figure-skating lessons, has long embraced efforts to operate in an ecologically responsible manner, with water reclamation systems and solar panels.

The facility was able to save over $7,800 and earn a spot as a showcase for energy efficiency from its utility and its new lighting system played a vital role.

The arena last year installed a wireless lighting control system from UK-based manufacturer Harvard Technologies. Called EyeNut, the cloud-based, IoT-enabled, wireless control system for indoor and outdoor lighting, was installed as part of a wider energy-efficiency scheme that comprised over 11 measures across the arena.

The Ice Arena rolled out EyeNut alongside a switch to 200W LED fixtures and has achieved energy savings of over 55,000 kWh since installation in September 2016. Savings to date are equivalent to a cost saving of $7,813 – close to $1,000 per month – and continue to grow on a daily basis.

“As part of our continuous efforts to reach zero net energy at San Diego Ice Arena, we have put together a plan which implements over 11 energy-efficiency measures. When we took over the arena, we were at about 3,700 kWh/day, but thanks to the new measures we are now at 750 kWh/day and foresee a day that we may get to our zero-net energy goal,” Mark Linssen, joint-owner of San Diego Ice Arena, said.

“The migration to LED, and the implementation of the EyeNut wireless lighting control system has been integral to our drive for lower energy usage,” Linssen added. “Not only that, but the improved lighting also benefits the environment, our skaters and our Ice Arena.”

As a result of its energy efficiency efforts, the venue won the 2017 SDG&E Energy Showcase Award presented by San Diego Gas & Electric, in the Sports Venue category. SDG&E also gave the ice rink a sizeable rebate for the energy saving project.