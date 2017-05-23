Nora Lighting Hosts New Reps at Sales Training Event

Nora Lighting, Commerce, CA, welcomed more than 30 new sales representatives to a National Sales Training Meeting at the company’s headquarters in Commerce, CA. The three-day event was hosted by Nora Lighting President and CEO Fred Farzan and Executive Vice President Jilla Farzan, and featured demonstration workshops and social events.

“This was an outstanding opportunity to personally meet with our newest sales team members,” said Fred Farzan. “They are all