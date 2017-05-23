Menu
Nora Lighting Hosts New Reps at Sales Training Event Photo credit: Nora Lighting
News>Bulletin Board

Nora Lighting Hosts New Reps at Sales Training Event

Reps from all across the country gathered for the last meeting in Nora's old showroom.

Nora Lighting, Commerce, CA, welcomed more than 30 new sales representatives to a National Sales Training Meeting at the company’s headquarters in Commerce, CA. The three-day event was hosted by Nora Lighting President and CEO Fred Farzan and Executive Vice President Jilla Farzan, and featured demonstration workshops and social events.

“This was an outstanding opportunity to personally meet with our newest sales team members,” said Fred Farzan. “They are all

Register to view the full article

Register on Electrical Wholesaling and gain access to exclusive content including company profiles, industry trend analysis, commentary and much more.

Become a member for free

Already a member? .

TAGS: Lighting
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Andersen Joins the Nora Lighting as National Accounts Sales Manager
May 19, 2015
Angie Prost left Lighting One product and supplier manager Fred Farzan Nora Lighting CEO and president Jilla Farzan Nora Lighting executive vice president and Madie Young Lighting One marketing associate
Nora Lighting Recognized for Humanitarian Efforts
Aug 01, 2016
BucklesSmithinterns2017
Buckles-Smith Hires Eight Interns
Jun 16, 2017
RepFiles Now Delivering Halco Marketing Content
Jun 16, 2017