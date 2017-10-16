Menu
Novinium 2017 interns
Novinium welcomed three engineering interns for its 10th year in 2017: Garret Berkey, Kira Murillo and Chris Pinto.
News>Bulletin Board

Novinium Celebrates 10 Years of Engineering Internships

The success of the program has encouraged Novinium to expand the opportunity to graduating high-school student poised to enter college in the fall in pursuit of a degree in engineering.

Novinium, Kent, WA, provider of electrical cable rejuvenation for power utilities, is celebrating the 10th year of its engineering internship program for university students. The program is designed to give university students entering their junior or senior year in pursuit of a degree in mechanical, electrical or chemical engineering a chance to demonstrate their motivation and readiness to join a world-class engineering team. The success of the program has encouraged Novinium to expand the

Register to view the full article

Register on Electrical Wholesaling and gain access to content including news, galleries, personnel announcements and much more.

Become a member for free
TAGS: Data & Training
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
AD Electrical Recognizes Top Members and Suppliers at Annual Gathering
Oct 13, 2017
Firestone Walker Brewing Co., Paso Robles, CA
Lighting Accents Iconic Brew House
Oct 10, 2017
Local Paper Profiles Mississippi’s Nesco
Oct 05, 2017
Mars Electric open house Mayfield Village, OH
Mars Electric Hosts 500 in Open House and Expo
Oct 04, 2017