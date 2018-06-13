Menu
Priority Wire & Cable Updates Website

Priority Wire & Cable, specialty wire distributor based in Little Rock, AR, took the wraps off an updated website at www.prioritywire.com. Highlights of the upgrade include expanded content and features, the company said in a release. In addition to a fresh clean look, the site now includes: updating copper and aluminum bases, calculators and a link to its Portal that allows distributor partners to see real time inventory to the reel length as well as order history and tracking numbers. The site also contains brochures and listings of its warehouses and the company’s network of rep agencies.

