RepFiles Now Delivering Halco Marketing Content

​RepFiles, Norcross, GA, recently announced Halco Lighting Technologies is now delivering sales and marketing collateral to their sales representatives and distributors through the RepFiles NEMRA, NAED and Lighting applications.

Designed specifically for manufacturers, their sales reps and distributors, the RepFiles system ensures salespeople have the most up-to-date and complete package of sales and marketing materials available to them 24/7 on their mobile devices and computers.

There is no cost for sales reps or distributors to access their manufacturers’ content, available inside the RepFiles NEMRA, NAED and Lighting Edition apps. Once users receive access from their manufacturers, they can download content to their device for offline use, view files, play videos, send files as email attachments and more. Any updates made by the companies delivering content are reflected on their users’ devices after a simple sync.