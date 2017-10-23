School District Scores Home-Field Savings with LED Flood Lights

The school district in Tenino, WA, southwest of Seattle, recently took on a full-scale renovation of Beaver Stadium, the home turf of its high school football, soccer and track teams, which included a complete upgrade of its lighting.

The district selected MaxLite, West Caldwell, NJ, for its StaxMax LED high output flood lights to light the field, a move that stands to save the district approximately 45,000 kWh and $8,500 in energy and maintenance costs annually. The financial p