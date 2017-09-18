Menu
Standard Electric Supply renovated headquarters
Standard Electric Opens Renovated Building

The $2 million building expansion project includes a 9,000-square-foot office expansion and 12,000-square-foot warehouse addition.

Standard Electric Supply Co., Milwaukee, WI, is hosting a grand opening this week for its newly renovated offices at 222 N. Emmber Lane in Milwaukee. The $2 million building expansion project included a 9,000-square-foot office expansion, 12,000-square-foot warehouse addition and a road extension that directly connects to the warehouse shipping and receiving docks, which eliminated delivery traffic from Emmber Lane.

“We are extremely excited to be in our newly renovated facility. It will allow us to better provide service and technical support to customers in the Milwaukee area and throughout Southeastern Wisconsin. This building expansion allows us the space to potentially double the size of the company and ensure that we can stay and do business in the City of Milwaukee for years to come,” stated Larry Stern, president.

Standard Electric Supply Co. has been doing business in Milwaukee for 98 years. The expansion came 30 years after its original move to the Menomonee Valley from downtown Milwaukee to make room for the first Bradley Center in 1986. The expansion project led by Madisen Maher Architects and Moore Construction was completed in March of 2017.

