Matt Hartmann (left), president and CEO of Tour de Force, presented Dennis Guey, Stanion Wholesale Electric's VP of sales, with the software company's 2016 Award for Best Innovation for the way Stanion uses its systems to track value-added services.

News>Bulletin Board

Stanion’s Value-Added Service Tracking Draws Praise from Provider

Tour de Force chose it as the best innovation using its CRM and business intelligence systems.

Stanion Wholesale Electric, Pratt, KS, got some deserved recognition from a software provider for the way it uses its customer relationship management and business intelligence systems to track value-added services. Stanion was given the 2016 Award for Best Innovation by the Tour de Force executive team for its use of Tour de Force to quantify and track value added services they provide to their customers.

Stanion has national contracts that require it to provide cost savings equal

