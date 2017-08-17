Summit Electric Supply Celebrates Four Decades

Summit Electric Supply, Albuquerque, NM, is celebrating its 40th anniversary. Founded by Victor Jury, Sr., David Meredith and Victor Jury Jr., Summit began operations on August 15, 1977 with a staff of five in Albuquerque, NM. Still privately owned after 40 years of innovation and steady growth, the company has expanded to 25 service centers in five states employing over 600 associates. The company also operates a service center in Dubai, UAE and has divisions devoted to marine, EP&C and international sales.

“It has been an amazing journey the past 40 years, said Victor Jury Jr., Summit Chairman and CEO. “We opened with five people, including my dad, Dave Meredith and myself. From that day forward, the one constant that has contributed to our success has been the unwavering commitment to provide our customers the best combination of products and services in the market.

“We’ve built the best team of associates in the industry, partnered with some of the best manufacturers and invested in the resources required to deliver on our promises day-in, day-out. I am confident that we will continue to increase our value to our customers for many years to come and, in doing so, grow our relationships and business to new heights,” Jury added.