Summit Electric Supply Shares Holiday Spirit

Summit Electric Supply Co., Albuquerque, NM, posted a very creative holiday greeting in a set of slides on its website. The “custom holiday messages for the electrical professional” are a series of photographs of electrical devices brilliantly arranged as artworks evoking the icons of the holiday season. The images, with captions quoting lines from familiar holiday songs, range
Register to view the full article
Register on Electrical Wholesaling and gain access to content including news, galleries, personnel announcements and much more.
0 comments
Hide comments