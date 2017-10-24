Amazon Business today upped the ante in its bid to take a chunk out of the wholesale business-to-business market by announcing the launch a new service, Business Prime Shipping, a paid annual membership program for registered multi-user business customers in the United States and Germany. The service builds on the popularity of its consumer-market Prime quick-shipping program to enhance the ease of procurement.
(Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)
Amazon Business Launches Business Prime Shipping
The service builds on the popularity of its consumer-market Prime quick-shipping program to enhance the ease of procurement.
Register to view the full article
Register on Electrical Wholesaling and gain access to content including news, galleries, personnel announcements and much more.
0 comments
Hide comments