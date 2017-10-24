Study Finds Amazon Business Driving Distributor Investment but Not Taking Much Share

Channel Marketing Group, Raleigh, NC, released results of a recent study of over 230 construction and industrial distributors regarding electronic commerce and found that although Amazon is viewed as a threat most distributors are using it as an incentive to accelerate investment in online sales and ordering processes.

In the report, “2017 State of eCommerce, Distributor Perspective Report” CMG asked distributors how they defined e-commerce, what percent of business each e