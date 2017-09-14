Menu
TrueCommerce acquires Datalliance Datalliance image
Business Management

VMI Specialist Datalliance Acquired by TrueCommerce

TrueCommerce said the addition of Datalliance will extend its commerce network into the collaborative replenishment, inventory management and demand forecasting markets.

TrueCommerce, Pittsburgh, a global provider of trading partner connectivity and integration solutions, has acquired Datalliance, Cincinnati, a provider of vendor managed inventory (VMI) technology and services that has seen significant adoption among electrical manufacturers and distributors over the past several years.

TrueCommerce said the addition of Datalliance complements its portfolio of offerings with a strategic technology service that extends its commerce network into the collaborative replenishment, inventory management and demand forecasting markets.

 “Our global growth strategy is founded on increasing the breadth and depth of the services that we offer to our commerce network community,” said Mike Cornell, CEO of TrueCommerce. “The addition of industry leader Datalliance and their collaborative replenishment, inventory management and demand forecasting capabilities increases the value that we add for our customers, allows us access to markets that we previously didn’t have and enhances our competitive position.”

TrueCommerce said Datalliance is a pioneer in offering VMI as a cloud-based platform and has successfully implemented VMI for hundreds of customers across multiple industries, geographies and business sizes.

“We are very excited about the opportunity to join forces with TrueCommerce and the potential to create new paths to market together,” said Carl Hall, President and CEO of Datalliance.

TAGS: Mergers & Acquisitions
