Menu
Banking On Utility Rebates poplasen/iStock/Thinkstock
Business Management

Banking On Utility Rebates

While utility rebates can fuel lighting sales, a recent survey of electrical distributors unveiled lots of frustration on the time and effort they take to process.

We are in the midst of the LED revolution. From troffers to tubes and from bollards to high bays, lighting sales are all about LED. This revolution is being fueled not just by the intrinsic qualities that LED lights offer — longer life, reduced maintenance, lower operating costs — but also by rebates offered by utility programs around the country.

Utilities are regularly required by their public utilities commissions to provide incentives to their customers to reduce power con

Register to view the full article

Register on Electrical Wholesaling and gain access to exclusive content including company profiles, industry trend analysis, commentary and much more.

Become a member for free

Already a member? .

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
BaseballLife10Quotes
Baseball & Life: 10 Baseball Quotes that Apply to Almost Everything You Do
Apr 03, 2017
Video Highlights Bridgeport’s ‘Made-in-the-USA’ Strategy
Video Highlights Bridgeport’s ‘Made-in-the-USA’ Strategy
Aug 21, 2013
Pumped Up for Profits: Electrical supplies in the oil patch
Pumped Up for Profits: Electrical supplies in the oil patch
May 13, 2013
Your Digital Domain: Digital marketing in the electrical industry
Your Digital Domain: Digital marketing in the electrical industry
Mar 01, 2013