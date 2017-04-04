DWC Strikes Deal with Tele-Fonika

Distributor Wire & Cable (DWC), Aurora, CO, signed an exclusive partnership with Tele-Fonika for medium-voltage cables in the U.S. Western territories. As a master distributor of specialty wire and cable, DWC will distribute Tele-Fonika’s premium quality cables to its customers.

“Tele-Fonika has been a great supplier for us in medium-voltage cable for a while now,” Robert McCord, DWC’s procurement manager said in the press release. “As a team, we will be able to provide customers with the service and pricing they are looking for when purchasing medium-voltage cable.”

“We are relatively new to the western U.S and are looking forward to teaming up with DWC. Mike Zebleckis, Tele-Fonika’s sales manager, said in the release. “ They have the distribution centers and value added services, like same day shipping and the ability to cut to length, that will help us both grow our business.”