Epicor Launches Commerce Connect for Eclipse Users

Epicor Commerce Connect (ECC) is now available for Eclipse users. The company said in a press release that “the Internet has already displaced face-to-face interactions at the front of the sales funnel and in many cases customers have already made a selection by the time they speak to a salesperson, making e-commerce strategically important to a business' growth strategy.”

"Today, e-commerce is more than adding an online store to a website," said Sanjay Kumar, vice president, product management, Epicor Software, in the press release. "Rather, it has become a powerful functionality that supports key business goals for today's digital distributor such as increased productivity, growth, and differentiation."

ECC for Eclipse was designed to enable customers to develop unique websites quickly and manage them easily, providing the necessary tools to digitalize today's distributor and empowers them to deliver a strong customer experience throughout the typical order lifecycle. The company said the platform extends Epicor Eclipse with a tightly integrated e-commerce business solution, with all information mastered from the enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, providing users a complete set of B2B and B2C tools that are ready to be deployed quickly.

The ECC platform is based on the Magento open source platform, giving users future flexibility to add new capabilities and apps from the Magento Marketplace as they grow without being locked into one vendor's ecosystem.

Its out-of-the-box features include customer account management, pricing, order and re-ordering, bulk order, and tools for marketing promotions. They are supported by Epicor and delivered through the cloud for the lowest possible total cost of ownership. Epicor says the solution was designed for extensive B2C functionality for an exceptional buying experience and simplified access to information such as wish lists, order status, re-buys, account history, invoices, payments and returns.

