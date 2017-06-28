ERP Provider DDI System Buys General Data Systems

DDI System, a provider of market-specific distribution ERP technology for small- to medium-sized distributors, acquired General Data Systems, St Louis, MO.

“As the distribution marketplace meets the challenges of online competition, GDS welcomes this new partnership with DDI System and their Inform ERP software,” said Allen Whiting, GDS president. “Inform ERP is an exceptionally robust system handling the specific workflow of wholesale distribution while providing a unique holistic approach to CRM, mobility and e-commerce.”

DDI President and Founder Adam Waller, who grew up in the distribution supply business, sees the coming together of the two companies as an exciting growth opportunity for their clients. “At DDI, we focus on distributor success leveraging industry specific functionality combined with technology to foster customer engagement in a shifting digital market,” says Waller.

“DDI and GDS share a deep commitment to operational excellence for the independent distributor. This merger will add even more experienced professionals to the DDI team and a well-established path forward for GDS’ loyal users,” added COO Barbara Jagoe in the press release. “DDI’s history of proven data migration and implementation is what drives success early on when adopting a new ERP system. Our dedication to our clients and their distribution challenges is the reason DDI continues to be a partner of choice for over 850 distribution companies throughout North America.”

In 2014, DDI System’s acquisition of Johnstone Supply’s software division introduced over 70 Johnstone Supply store groups to the Inform ERP platform. “DDI System has been a terrific partner, continuously adding useful technology to help distributors gain control over their largest asset and stay competitive in an evolving marketplace,” says Kim Cafferty, owner, Johnstone Supply, Omaha, NE.