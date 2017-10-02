New Distributor Guide to Competing with Amazon Business

A recent survey of 230 distributors revealed that Amazon Business is still a threat, but not the greatest e-commerce threat. Yet almost 50% of respondents to the survey developed by David Gordon’s Channel Marketing Group and Dick Friedman of General Business Consultants said that in the future, Amazon Business sellers could represent more than 10% of industry sales. Additional survey results are presented in “The Distributors Guide to Surviving Amazon Business While Thriving -- Volume 2.” Results of the survey are available for purchase at www.electrical trends.com, in the Research section.

To help Electrical Wholesaling readers develop strategies to survive and even thrive, Friedman included 18 steps in the Guide that distributors can use to determine whether to establish an e-commerce capability. It also contains 14 steps that distributors can use to determine whether to subscribe to an independent e-commerce site (e.g., Amazon Business). Friedman is , a Certified Management Consultant and University of Chicago MBA with 30-plus years of experience helping distributors. For a free copy, click here or call 847-256-1410.