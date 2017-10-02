Menu
Business Management>E-biz

New Distributor Guide to Competing with Amazon Business

To help EW readers develop strategies to survive, Friedman included 18 steps in the Guide that distributors can use to determine whether to establish an e-commerce capability.

A recent survey of 230 distributors revealed that Amazon Business is still a threat, but not the greatest e-commerce threat. Yet almost 50% of respondents to the survey developed by David Gordon’s Channel Marketing Group and Dick Friedman of General Business Consultants said that in the future, Amazon Business sellers could represent more than 10% of industry sales. Additional survey results are presented in “The Distributors Guide to Surviving Amazon Business While Thriving -- Volume 2.” Results of the survey are available for purchase at www.electrical trends.com, in the Research section.

To help Electrical Wholesaling readers develop strategies to survive and even thrive, Friedman included 18 steps in the Guide that distributors can use to determine whether to establish an e-commerce capability. It also contains 14 steps that distributors can use to determine whether to subscribe to an independent e-commerce site (e.g., Amazon Business). Friedman is , a Certified Management Consultant and University of Chicago MBA with 30-plus years of experience helping distributors. For a free copy, click here or call 847-256-1410.

 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
ERP Provider DDI System Buys General Data Systems
Jun 28, 2017
Speaking Out: Distribution's Digital Divide
Speaking Out: Distribution's Digital Divide
May 17, 2017
ATIrsquos ecommerce website at atielectricalcom is going in for an upgrade to improve user experience
ATI Takes on E-Commerce
Jun 28, 2016
IBISMicrosoftDynamics
Five Attributes of Tomorrow’s Distributor
Dec 17, 2015