Menu
Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images
SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO - SEPTEMBER 25: Power lines and trees are seen knocked over by the winds of Hurricane Maria as it passed through the area on September 25, 2017 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Puerto Rico experienced widespread damage after Hurricane Maria, a category 4 hurricane, passed through. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Community & Opinions>Editorial Commentary

Times & Trends: The Power to Help

The hurricanes that assaulted Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and other Caribbean islands were a reminder of the power that nature can have over us — and the critical role the electrical industry plays in disaster recovery efforts.

Thousands of employees from electrical distributors, electrical manufacturers, independent manufacturers’ reps, electrical contractors and utility linemen left their homes and families to help others recover from the three hurricanes that recently caused so much devastation.

They were on the front line of the restoration efforts, handling the local logistics of getting products into flooded areas and getting power restored as fast as possible. The enormous scale of the storm dam

Register to view the full article

Register on Electrical Wholesaling and gain access to exclusive content including company profiles, industry trend analysis, commentary and much more.

Become a member for free
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
NEMAIoTNFPA
Times & Trends: The New Wave in R&D
Sep 29, 2017
New York, NY, sunrise
Times & Trends: The New America
Aug 03, 2017
Times & Trends: Some Bumps & Bruises in the Early Days of IoT
Times & Trends: Some Bumps & Bruises in the Early Days of IoT
May 17, 2017
Times & Trends: The New Realities of Industrial America
Times & Trends: The New Realities of Industrial America
Apr 19, 2017