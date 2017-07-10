Menu
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 03: The Millenium Hilton is viewed on December 3, 2013 in New York City. In a highly anticipated IPO filing scheduled for next week, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) plans to raise as much as $2.4 billion in its U.S. initial public offering, the most ever for a hotel company. Blackstone Group LP took Hilton private in 2007 for $26.7 billion, one of the largest leveraged buyouts prior to the 2008 global financial crisis. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Electrical Economy

Golden State Going Ga-Ga Over Hotel Construction

California is enjoying a tremendous surge in hotel construction this year, according to a report in the San Diego Union-Tribune.

California is enjoying a tremendous surge in hotel construction this year, according to a report in the San Diego Union-Tribune. The report said “In all, 130 hotels in California, accounting for 18,271 rooms, were under construction as of the end of June, a 17 percent increase over the same period in 2016, according to a mid-year development report prepared by the Orange County hotel brokerage firm, Atlas Hospitality Group.” The post also said “tens of thousands more in various stages of planning.”

