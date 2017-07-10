Golden State Going Ga-Ga Over Hotel Construction

California is enjoying a tremendous surge in hotel construction this year, according to a report in the San Diego Union-Tribune. The report said “In all, 130 hotels in California, accounting for 18,271 rooms, were under construction as of the end of June, a 17 percent increase over the same period in 2016, according to a mid-year development report prepared by the Orange County hotel brokerage firm, Atlas Hospitality Group.” The post also said “tens of thousands more in various stages of planning.”