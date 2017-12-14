Menu
Electrical Economy

National Factbook 2017

Calculator, pen, glasses
While you can expect solid but not-spectacular growth in the overall electrical market, some regions of the U.S. and niches within nonresidential should beat the national numbers.

While none of the leading economic indicators that typically offer a reliable signal a few months out on where the industry is headed are calling for a big growth year in 2018, from what they do show growth in the 3% to 5% range wouldn’t be a hard mark to hit. In the following pages, Electrical Wholesaling’s editors offer some insight into 12 national economic indicators that will give you a sense of where the industry is headed in 2018. They track the commercial segment

Register to view the full article

Register on Electrical Wholesaling and gain access to content including news, galleries, personnel announcements and much more.

Become a member for free
TAGS: Economic Indicators
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Chart 2: Electrical Industry Sales Outlook, 2015-2018, Segments (% change)
The New Normal
Nov 09, 2017
Cargo ship
The Five Big Deals of the Day
Sep 14, 2017
New York, NY, sunrise
Times & Trends: The New America
Aug 03, 2017
Austin Texas by Sean Pavone via Thinkstock
It’s Market Planning Time
Aug 03, 2017