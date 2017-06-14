Menu
EW's Top 10 Electrical Products for June, 2017

Electrical Wholesaling's Top 10 Electrical Product Picks for June, 2017 are in and are hats are off to the marketing folks at Atkore, Bridgeport, Cablofil, Greenlee, Klein Tools, Lutron, Milwaukee Tool, Platinum Tools, Southwire and Universal Lighting Technology/Panasonic for having their products selected this month.

If you have a new product that you would like considered for our monthly Top 10 LED Product Picks, please send a press release and high-resolution image (300 dpi or better) to Jim Lucy, Electrical Wholesaling's chief editor at [email protected].

