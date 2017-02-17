Menu
Gallery

EW's Top 10 LED Picks for February, 2017

EW&#039;s Top 10 LED Picks for February, 2017
Start Slideshow

February's Top 10 LED Products are in and EW's editors would like to congratulate the product management teams from Acclaim Lighting, Alloy LED, Aquarii Inc., Erco, Lutron, Nora Lighting, Sylvania LEDVANCE, Universal Lighting Technologies, WAC Landscape Lighting and Zumtobel.
If you have a new product that you would like considered for our monthly Top 10 LED Product Picks, please send a press release and high-resolution image (300 dpi or better) to Jim Lucy, Electrical Wholesaling's chief editor at [email protected].

Start Slideshow
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Electrical Wholesaling Top 10 LEDs
EW's Top 10 LED Picks for September, 2016
Sep 22, 2016
Top 10 LED Product Picks for October, 2016
Top 10 LED Product Picks for October, 2016
Oct 31, 2016
ElectricalWholesalingTop10LEDPicksDecember2016
Top 10 LED Picks for December, 2016
Dec 16, 2016
Top 10 Electrical Product Picks for January 2017
Top 10 Electrical Product Picks for January 2017
Jan 23, 2017