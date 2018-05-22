Menu
Solar-Panels_Duke_Energy_1025 Duke Energy
Green Market

California's Solar Mandate: All New Golden State Homes Must Have Solar Roofs Starting in 2020

California's mandate for roof-mounted solar panel on all new homes built starting in 2020 will have a huge impact on the state's homebuilding industry.

There been a lot of discussion on the California Energy Commission’s recently announced solar roof mandate for all new homes being built after 2020. From what we have read so far, www.greentechmedia’s “Everything You Need to Know About California’s New Solar Roof Mandate" does the best job of explaining the impact of this far-reaching mandate on the Golden State’s homebuilding industry.

Said the greentechmedia.com post, “The latest round of standards, which take effect in 2020, do enable some pretty groundbreaking developments in the advancement of clean energy. Besides the requirement that all new homes under three stories install solar panels — a first for the nation — the codes help to incentivize energy storage and include a host of energy efficiency upgrades that will collectively slash energy use in new homes by more than 50 percent.”

Some other articles to check out: www.aurorasolar.com; and www.cleantechnica.com.

 

 

