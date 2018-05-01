Legrand American Headquarters LEED Certified

Legrand North and Central America announced that the company’s West Hartford, CT, corporate headquarters has been certified under the U.S. Green Building Council’s Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) program. The facility is mixed-use with office and manufacturing space located in a residential neighborhood of a large suburban area. The campus consists of five connected buildings with the original structure being built almost 100 years ago. The facility has a
Register to view the full article
Register on Electrical Wholesaling and gain access to content including news, galleries, personnel announcements and much more.
0 comments
Hide comments