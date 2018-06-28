Sensus/Xylem to Invest $4 Million in North Carolina Operation

Sensus USA Inc., Raleigh, NC, a provider of advanced metering technologies to utilities and municipalities, will expand its current operations in Durham County, creating 301 new jobs over five years, according to North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper. The company will invest $4 million in North Carolina by the end of 2019.

Sensus is a wholly owned subsidiary of Xylem Inc., a leading global water technology company committed to developing technology solutions to the world’s water challenges. With its October 2016 acquisition of Raleigh-based Sensus, Xylem expanded its portfolio to include smart metering, network technologies and advanced data analytics for water, gas and electric utilities. Xylem’s Sensus business currently employs 684 people in North Carolina.

Sensus has various operations in the Raleigh-Durham area, including a headquarters office, research and development operations and a manufacturing facility. Sensus is consolidating its footprint in the area and acquiring space to accommodate growing operations and new jobs.

“Xylem provides innovative products and compelling solutions to water and energy customers across the globe,” said Colin Sabol, Xylem senior VP and president, Measurement & Control Solutions. “We look forward to recruiting and hiring dedicated hardware and software engineers, supply chain managers and technical support engineers in North Carolina with assistance from the Governor, Department of Commerce and its partners.”