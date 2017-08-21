Connexion to Hold 2nd Annual Safety Training Event and Product Expo on Sept. 28

Connexion will hold its 2nd Annual Safety Training Event and Tool and Safety Product Expo on Sept. 28th at its headquarters in Buffalo Grove, IL. The event will provide safety directors and electrical workers the required knowledge and training they need towards achieving OSHA compliant hazard avoidance and risk mitigation.

“We have made it easier for our industrial and contractor customers to invest in a culture of safety,” said Matthew Gajda, sales manager and developer of Connexion’s Contractor and Facility Solutions Division. “Without placing value in it, safety can often take a backseat to getting a job done quickly. With advancements in training and product technology, safety and efficiency do not have to be exclusive of each other.”

The timing of this year’s event coincides with the Sept 23 enforcement of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA)’s Crystalline Silica Standard for Construction under 29 CFR 1926.1153. OSHA cites that “about 2.3 million workers are exposed to respirable crystalline silica in their workplaces, including 2 million construction workers who drill, cut, crush, or grind silica-containing materials such as concrete and stone”. Key provisions of the OSHA standard call for NIOSH-certified filtering facepiece respirators and compliant dust extraction/mitigation measures.

Aside from the obvious risks to concrete and stone tradespeople, electrical contractors are also very much at risk. Prolonged exposure to silica dust while performing tasks such as installing concrete anchors, core drilling for poke-thru devices, and trenching for wireway can be a serious health hazard.

Connexion will be providing an informational presentation on Silica Dust hazards, as well as the product solutions available to meet OSHA’s standards. Manufacturer representatives from Bosch, 3M and Milwaukee Tool will be available to answer any additional questions regarding product solutions addressing OSHA’s Crystalline Silica Standard. Additional manufacturers will also be on hand to showcase their safety-focused tools and equipment.

Attendees can acquire completed course certifications for the balance of Connexion’s safety curriculum including; Firestop Selection and Applications, Lockout/Tagout, Fall Protection & Ladder Safety and Powder Actuated Tools.

Click here for more information about this Safety Training Event.