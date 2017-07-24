Crescent Gears Up for Iowa’s RAGBRAI Bike Tour

As an official Friend of RABRAI sponsor, Crescent Electric Supply Company will be very visible during the upcoming Des Moines Register’s Annual Bicycle Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI). Stretching across the state from West to East, RAGBRAI is the longest, largest and oldest recreational bicycle touring event in the world.

Starting in Orange City on July 23, the seven day ride covers more than 400 miles with overnight stops in cities along the route, ending on July 29 in Lansing, Iowa,on the banks of the Mississippi River. 8,500 riders are registered for the full seven-day ride and tens of thousands more will participate in daily segments of the ride.

A specially designed and outfitted Crescent Electric van will travel the route and support more than 50 riders wearing custom designed Crescent RAGBRAI jerseys. In addition, the company will host hospitality booths at the kickoff expo on July 22 in Orange City and during overnight stops in Spencer and Clear Lake.

“RAGBRAI has become a summer tradition in Iowa, attracting riders from all over the world to our beautiful State,” noted Bob Settle, Crescent’s V.P. of marketing. “Crescent Electric is proud to support this great event and our many customers, employees and friends who participate.”