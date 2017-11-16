Architect’s Vision Brings LED Lighting to Johannesburg Council Chambers

The new City of Johannesburg Council Chambers in Johannesburg, South Africa, features an elegant rotunda of curved glass panes, gold glass “fins” and clean architectural lines. The design of the Council Chamber sets it apart from the linear buildings that surround it. The chambers’ organic shape celebrates African principles of space making and is intended to symbolize the city’s transformation in line with the core values of transparency, accountability and accessibil
