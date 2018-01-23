Menu
Carnegie Mellon U Preger Intelligent Workspace Photo courtesy of Osram Sylvania
Green Market>Lighting

Carnegie Mellon Lab Learns from Lighting Control and Behavior

As part of a project funded by the Department of Energy, CMU installed a networked lighting management system in a research lab that studies the integration of different technologies and their impact on human comfort and performance.

Carnegie Mellon University, as a major research university based in Pittsburgh, has long cultivated a leadership role in bringing new ideas to the market and solving societal challenges. The university’s power is provided entirely by green sources and now it’s working with advanced lighting systems to study the effects of lighting on people’s comfort and performance.

