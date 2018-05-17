Current by GE Announces 2018 GE Edison Award Winners

Current, powered by GE announced the winners of the 2018 GE Edison Awards last week at LightFair in Chicago. The awards, which were first given in 1983, were updated this year to celebrate the commercial lighting industry’s evolution toward connected lighting and intelligent environments. Hosted at The Old Chicago Illuminating Co., this year’s event kicked-off with a launch party for Current’s new Daintree EZ Connect. The room-based wireless lighting control solution is designed to simplify commissioning using a mobile phone application.

“We are proud to recognize companies and cities that are leading the way by example and paving the way for our future,” said Bruce Stewart, Current by GE chief marketing officer. “Congratulations to our 2018 GE Edison Award winners.” He announced the following 2018 GE Edison Award recipients:

Innovative Exterior Lighting Solutions Award: The City of San Diego

Presented to Lorie Cosio-Azar, San Diego Program Manager, Energy & Sustainability Division; and Del Sol Resources

In recognition for the deployment of the largest city-based deployment of an IoT platform in the world.

Innovative Interior Lighting Solutions Award: Retro-Tech Systems (RTS)

Presented to RTS’s Kurt Minko, President and CEO; Andy Perry, Regional Sales Manager; and Alan Ernstoff, Project Information Manager

In recognition for the Georgia World Congress Center Authority project -- a mobile app enabled system to monitor and adjust lighting and HVAC 24/7 for the largest LEED certified convention center in the world.

Leadership in Energy Efficiency Award: Walmart, Inc.

Presented to Walmart’s John Wilhelm, Director, Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency; Ben Cole, Sr. Sourcing Manager; Bob Stone, New Technology Development; Sandesh Rallapalli, Sr. Manager, Renewable Power & Energy Efficiency Program Management; Mike Lundholm, Program Manager for New Stores, Remodels and Special Projects

In recognition for over a decade of energy efficiency innovation in signage, refrigeration, parking lots and store interiors -- culminating in LED as a global standard.

Leadership in Sustainability Award: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA)

Presented to FCA’s Kevin Dunbar, Corporate Energy Group Supervisor, and Krista Rich, Dealer Facilities & Interior Branding Manager

In recognition for leadership in sustainability across manufacturing plants and dealerships that reduces energy while providing controls flexibility for each environment.

Digital Technology Energy Leadership Award: JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Presented to Mike Norton, JP Morgan Chase Managing Director, Real Estate (not present for awards)

In recognition for industry leadership implementing a digital technology platform to reduce electricity, gas and water consumption across 4,500 Chase branches.